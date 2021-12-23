Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 47,751 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.07% of Davis Select International ETF worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $25.89.

