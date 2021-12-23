Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,144,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99.

