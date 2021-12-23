Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 3.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NYSE:NIO opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

