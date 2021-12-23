Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.31% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 385,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 116,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05.

