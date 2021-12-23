Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.92 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $154.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.07.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

