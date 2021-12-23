Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after purchasing an additional 333,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,087,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $186.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

