Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

