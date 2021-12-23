Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Workday by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,556 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.60. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,087.90, a P/E/G ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

