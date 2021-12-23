Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 280.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,317 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.58% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

NYSE:OSG opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $158.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 16,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.