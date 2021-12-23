Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 185.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $1,880,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LSXMK opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.