Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,191 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,679,000 after acquiring an additional 899,945 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,941,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,589,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $112.85.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

