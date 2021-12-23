Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 43,792 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,792 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 361,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

