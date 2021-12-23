JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $73.75

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.75, but opened at $67.78. JD.com shares last traded at $66.95, with a volume of 419,855 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,085,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $439,589,000 after buying an additional 50,566 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.