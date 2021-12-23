Jeff Mengoli Sells 15,400 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $101,920.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. 905,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,315. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

