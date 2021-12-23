Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 3.5%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.98. 158,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 195,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

