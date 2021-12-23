John Buchan Sells 48,052 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $196,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 264,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $176.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.14.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

