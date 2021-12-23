John Downie Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) Stock

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) insider John Downie sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11), for a total transaction of A$800,000.00 ($567,375.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

About Queensland Pacific Metals

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration and development of battery metals in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, and iron oxide. It holds interest in the Townsville energy chemicals hub project located in Queensland; and the Eden Garry Serpentine Ridge project located in the Marlborough region of northern Queensland.

