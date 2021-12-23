John Downie Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) Stock

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) insider John Downie sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11), for a total transaction of A$800,000.00 ($567,375.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.00.
About Queensland Pacific Metals
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Queensland Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queensland Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.