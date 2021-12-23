John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after buying an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

