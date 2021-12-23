John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.29. 64,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,944. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.29 and its 200-day moving average is $409.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

