John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $650.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.