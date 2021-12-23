John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 7,276 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 2.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 7.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.