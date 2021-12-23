John Renger Sells 7,300 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, John Renger sold 7,122 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00.

Shares of CERE stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 432,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

