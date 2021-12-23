Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,159 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

