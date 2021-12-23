Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

JNJ opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $442.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.52 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

