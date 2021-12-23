Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,440 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $260.07 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.96.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.