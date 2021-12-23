Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.88

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.73. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 53,472 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

