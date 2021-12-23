JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $463.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

