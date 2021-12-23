JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,208,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,016,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $463.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

