Jupiter Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $368,269.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

