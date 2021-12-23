JUST Reaches Market Cap of $431.15 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. JUST has a market capitalization of $431.15 million and approximately $304.34 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00057728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.57 or 0.08037674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,771.18 or 0.99981565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00053826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007339 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.