Juventus Fan Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.28 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Juventus Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $9.18 or 0.00017986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $5.28 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

JUV is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens are generally assets that can represent proof of ownership or even membership. As tokens are already being used for a wide range of purposes, many specialized blockchains have been developed with native intent to support tokens, the most common of which is currently Ethereum and their ERC standard tokens. Socios.com is an app for football (soccer) fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support by acquiring club-specific Fan tokens. Chiliz ($CHZ) is an ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the digital currency for the chiliZ and Socios.com platform. In launching their platform, alongside other sports blockchain ventures, a new category of token has emerged — the Fan Token. Once onboard the Socios.com platform, yet to-be-announced club partners host what has been called a Fan Token Offering (FTO). Fans must purchase $CHZ via a cryptocurrency exchange in order to acquire Fan Tokens. These tokens — which are specific to a team or club — are a finite, digital asset that provide access to an encrypted ledger of voting and membership rights ownership. Established in 1897, Juventus FC has become a powerhouse in both Serie A and international competition. As of 2020, the club boasts 50 domestic and 11 international titles. The 2 time UEFA Champions League winners – a twin highlight of their many accolades – have a reputation for aggressive expansion and growth, as well as being a consistent threat on the pitch season in and season out. “

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

