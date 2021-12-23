Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $31,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955.

Get Katapult alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Katapult by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Katapult by 227.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Katapult by 547.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KPLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Katapult has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Katapult will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.