KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $81,859,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in KBR by 125.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 486,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in KBR by 87.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in KBR by 17.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 923,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 138,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

