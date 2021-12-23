KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Up 20%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA)’s share price shot up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 167,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 60,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$17.78 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.87.

KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for KDA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.