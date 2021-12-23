Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Sells $31,801.50 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.17. 188,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,434. The company has a market capitalization of $676.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after buying an additional 130,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 302,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kelly Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 157,416 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.