Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI.U) Shares Up 2.8%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI.U)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.