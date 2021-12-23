KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a report released on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

NYSE:WGO opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

