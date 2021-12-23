KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.92

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $9,102.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.78 or 0.08002125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,271.94 or 1.00147941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007111 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

