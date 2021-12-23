Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 284,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 417,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

About Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

