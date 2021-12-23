Kind Ads Token (KIND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $266.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 40.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $29,753.65 and approximately $266.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00043954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.