Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Decreased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,688 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

