Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Up 6.3%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.54. 1,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 82,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 332,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

