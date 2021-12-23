Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of K opened at C$7.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.70. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$10.37. The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson acquired 75,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,118,845.15.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

