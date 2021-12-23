Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $225.70

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $225.70 and last traded at $224.37, with a volume of 87412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,996,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

