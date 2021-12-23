Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CEO Sells $523,250.00 in Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 811,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,627. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 164.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 553.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

