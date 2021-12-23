Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42.26 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.41 billion and approximately $42.26 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00057167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.20 or 0.08048294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,644.49 or 1.00216722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,753,484,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,555,883,429 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

