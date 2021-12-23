Kleros (PNK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $957,237.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Kleros has a market cap of $52.45 million and $957,237.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004643 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.37 or 0.00419724 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

