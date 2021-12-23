Knowles (NYSE:KN) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Head-To-Head Survey

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Knowles (NYSE:KN) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Knowles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VIZIO and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO N/A N/A N/A Knowles 9.97% 8.54% 6.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIZIO and Knowles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Knowles $764.30 million 2.75 $6.60 million $0.93 24.47

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for VIZIO and Knowles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92 Knowles 0 2 3 0 2.60

VIZIO currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.76%. Knowles has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.05%. Given VIZIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Knowles.

Summary

Knowles beats VIZIO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers. The Precision Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, electromagnetic interference filters, capacitors, single layer capacitors, precision variable capacitors, and thin film devices across diverse end markets, such as industrial, defense, aerospace, medical, and telecommunications markets. The company was founded by Hugh Knowles in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

