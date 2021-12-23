KoHo Chain (KHC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $773.00

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KoHo Chain has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. KoHo Chain has a market capitalization of $156,351.71 and approximately $773.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KoHo Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.93 or 0.08040518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,782.12 or 0.99858494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00073409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00052747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006881 BTC.

About KoHo Chain

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KoHo Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KoHo Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KoHo Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KoHo Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.