Komodo Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $97.55 million and $5.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00326665 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00137297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00088160 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,301,805 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

